Share:

ISLAMABAD-Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Islamabad Police, Waqar ud Din Syed has suspended a police constable over complaints of receiving bribe at a police check post.

According to the details, Umair Sadiq was found receiving bribe at the Zero Point check post, in a video which went viral on social media and got attention of the high-ups of the police department. DIG (Operations) immediately suspended the cop and ordered an inquiry against the official.

SP (City) has been appointed inquiry officer who will submit report within 24 hours, according to the officials.

The DIG has said that there was no room for the officials involved in such activities and those found involved would be dealt with an iron hand.