KARACHI - Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar has said DALFA Exhibition & Seminar 2020 would help generate economic activity by offering a more conducive environment for sectors including dairy, agriculture, livestock, fisheries and advanced technologies. Dairy, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries & Advanced Technologies DALFA 2020 will be held from April 17 till 19 at Expo Center Karachi. “It is the most prestigious event to be held first time in Pakistan as the benchmark of excellence and gateway to global economic corridor”, Secretary said while at the soft launch ceremony of the event at a local hotel. Message of Dostain Jamaldini, Secretary Livestock development Govt Balochistan was delivered by department representative. This event will encourage private sector to play a vital role and bring prosperity for the farmers. Haris Ali Mithani, Chief Organizer Dairy & Cattle Farmer Association Pakistan (DCFA) & Convener DALFA Expo also said that DALFA 2020 was aimed at providing a platform uniting all businesses & SMEs operating in these sectors and its associated industries.

The event offers great prospects for generating economic activity by offering a more conducive environment for allied industries to meet with potential investors to work towards innovation and development, as well as promote their portfolio of products & services.

Moreover, camel race, cattle show, pet show, flower show, advanced technologies, seminar, and workshop will also be held in three days.

Dr Nazeer Khaloro, DG Sindh Animal Health Institute said that the seminars and workshops during DALFA aims to creating awareness and highlighting the development opportunities and favourable policies for potential investors not only for locals but world-wide.

Representatives and exhibitors of government & trade delegations, regulatory authorities & policy makers, consultants, & advisors from all parts of the sectors will visit DALFA 2020.