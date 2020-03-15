Share:

Ruling provincial assembly member from Sindh Khurram Sher Zaman has said that the federal government has provided the development funds to all Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Karachi.

Addressing a presser in the Insaf House Karachi the MPA said that for the first time a huge amount of funds have been issued to the MNA’s and the PM’s promises to the city are going to be fulfilled.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that now people will see development work in the streets of Karachi.

The MPA informed that as a whole Rs 30.40 billion have been issued to the MNA’s.

Talking at the occasion he said that a malpractice of commission has been rampant in our society and it is responsibility of masses to stop it.

He said that the PTI has decided to provide all documents of any development projects to the masses so that they could ask questions from the contractors and details of work on a given development project will reach masses directly.