In our beauty-obsessed culture, we see how far our personal reality is from the standards of beauty perpetuated by the media. There is no beauty in the face; beauty is a light in the heart. There are certain features of our faces and bodies that we literally cannot change. Rather than denying and battling such issues, trust in them and embrace them with love.

Struggle and resistance do nothing but push us further from knowing our true beauty. Recognise and embrace certain features of your appearance that you have grown to hate See them as children who strive for your love and acceptance.

ATTIYA AHSAN,

Islamabad.