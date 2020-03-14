Share:

Islamabad - Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education of Islamabad have postponed annual exams until April 5 due to Coronavirus pandemic.

According to media reports due to Coronavirus the annual examination of matric 2020 had been postponed throughout the country including Azad Kashmir until April 5. According to the statement released by Federal Board, the new schedule of exams will be released soon.

Students can seek further guidance from the official website of Federal Board in this regard.