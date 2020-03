Share:

MULTAN-Former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani cancelled walima ceremony of his son Syed Ali Qasim Gillani here on Saturday.

The ceremony, which was scheduled for today (Sunday), was cancelled due to Coronavirus fears. In a statement, PPP leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani stated that the issue is dangerous, as Coronavirus could spread with rapid pace.

He urged masses to avoid gatherings these days and take maximum care and precaution against Coronavirus.