PESHAWAR - Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah has urged the govern­ment to take concrete steps and ensure provision of best healthcare facilities across the country aimed to combat with the fast spreading pandemic Coronavirus.

Addressing party’s office bearers in a meeting held here in chair of Faiq Shah on Sat­urday, he said that it was dire need of the hour to create great valour and steadfastness among the nation instead of spreading scare like situations everywhere in order to combat the Corona­virus threat. He added that fear would pose economic, social and psychological issues among the common people. He asked the government to appoint focal persons for providing right in­formation regarding the health and preventive steps against Coronavirus.

Commenting on the increas­ing price-hike of daily commod­ities items, the ATP chairman said that country was besieged by hoarders, profiteers and adulteration. “The crisis equa­tion will be caught in human ca­tastrophe if in time steps were not taken in this regard,” he said, adding the situation could be deteriorating amid scary situation, which may go out of control.

He demanded of the govern­ment to take notice of the high prices of groceries and veg­etables like potato, onion, ghee, sugar, milk, flour, chicken and medicines as the masses cannot be tolerated more price-hike in the country.

Mr Shah further said that the courage was example of a living nation to combat with impend­ing challenges and adopting pre-emptive steps with any pan­demic.