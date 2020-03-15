Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that we have to get prepare for elimination of coronavirus with such determination as being fighting with country’s enemies. Coronavirus is jeopardizing economies of even developed countries and has become a biggest challenge for the world, while Europe is locked down completely.

Talking to media here on Sunday, Chaudhry Sarwar said that by grace of Allah Almighty, number of coronavirus infected patients is very low in Pakistan, even though, Prime Minister Imran Khan is monitoring all anti-corona measures and also issuing necessary directives and ensuring release of funds to health and other relevant departments on daily basis. Coronavirus can be defeated only through precautionary/safety measures for which every single person of the society will have to play his/her role, he added.

He said that coronavirus has not become a danger for the government or an institution only but for the 220 million people of Pakistan however there is no need to get panic over it but adopt precautionary measures only and there should be no laxity in this regard. He said federal and Punjab governments are taking effective anti-corona steps and Prime Minister Imran Khan is looking after all the matters on daily basis and funds are being released where needed.

The Governor Punjab added that no doubt, precautionary and safety measures are the only easy way to cope with this dreadful virus that is why we are advising everyone to avoid unnecessary visits to markets or any public place, and ensure frequent hands washing and do not embrace the people as according to doctor, this pandemic is spreading mainly due to hand shaking and embracing therefore any carelessness in safety measures can be fatal.

Ch Sarwar said we have set up special wards to cope with coronavirus in both the hospitals being run by Sarwar Foundation one each at Chichawatni and Rijana where doctors and other paramedical staff as well as medicines are available. He said, I appeal to Pakistan’s Ulema to play an active role in creating awareness about corona virus and its safety measures among the general public, and I do believe that when we get united, it will be possible to defeat corona virus.