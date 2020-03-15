Share:

ATTOCK-Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday said that the incumbent government is giving priority to health sector and 28,000 fresh recruitments for hospitals and basic health units and issuance of health cards to 50,000 people across the province prove the claim.

The Minister said this during her visit to a site in Attock, where a Mother and Child Hospital will be built over an area of 72 kanals at the cost of more than 4 billion rupees. She was accompanied Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Jannat Hussain Nekokara, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz, Deputy Director Public Relations Shehzad Niaz Khokhar and others.

The Minister said that funds for this hospital will be allocated in the next financial year, while the hospital will start functioning temporarily in a seven-room building, which will be vacated by COMSATS University in couple of months.

Dr Yasmin further said: “The hospital will be well-equipped and it will have state of the art facilities for mothers and children. Remarkable progress has been made in health sector across the province and now most of the public sector hospitals are well-equipped. Our 98 percent basic health units are now having qualified doctors, paramedics and medicines. 28,000 vacant posts in health department have been filled, while remaining vacant seats are being filled gradually. Government has issued 50,000 health cards to people. In the next phase, health cards will be issued to all government employees.”

She asked the concerned authorities to send her a report regarding THQ Hospital Pindigheb with recommendations for improvement of the hospital. She also directed the district administration to ensure all preventive measures to avoid spread of Coronavirus and closure of all universities, colleges, schools, seminaries, marriage halls and other public gatherings. The Minister also visited District Headquarters Hospital Attock to know about the facilities being provided to indoor and outdoor patients.

Earlier on her arrival, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar briefed the Minister about the site, where the Mother and Child Hospital will be built.

On the other hand, people lauded the decision of the government to temporarily establish the hospital in a building, which will be vacated by COMSATS University.

People from different professions told newsmen that COMSATS University, which has its new building, and must vacate its old building on priority.