Share:

ATTOCK - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ha said the incumbent gov­ernment is according priority to health sec­tor and its ample proof is 28,000 fresh recruit­ments for hospitals and basic health units and issuance of health cards to 50 thou­sand people across the province.

She made these re­marks dur­ing her visit to a site in Attock where Mother and Child Hospital will be built over an area of 72 kanals at the cost of over Rs4 billion. She was accompanied by Punjab Public Accounts Committee Chairman Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Deputy Com­missioner Ali Anan Qamar, AC Jannat Hus­sain Nekokara, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz, Deputy Director Public Relations Shehzad Niaz Khokhar and others.

The provincial minis­ter said that next finan­cial year funds would be allocated for this hos­pital while temporar­ily this hospital would start functioning in a seven rooms building which would be vacated by Comsats University in a couple of months.

Dr Yasmin said: “The Mother and Child hospi­tal will be well equipped having state of the art facilities both for moth­ers and their children. Remarkable progress has been made in health sector across the Pun­jab and now most of the public sector hospitals are well equipped.” She added that especially 98% basic health units had qualified doctors, paramedics and medi­cines.

The minister said that 28, 000 vacant posts in health department have been filled while remaining vacant seats are being filled gradu­ally.

Yasmin maintained the government has issued 50 thousand health cards to people while in next phase health cards would be issued to all govern­ment employees.

She specially asked the concerned authori­ties to send her a report regarding THQ Hospital Pindigheb with recom­mendations for improve­ment of the hospital.

She directed the dis­trict administration to ensure all preven­tive measures to avoid spread of Coronavirus and ensure closure of all universities, colleg­es, schools, seminaries, marriage halls and not to allow any other pub­lic gathering.

The minister also vis­ited District Headquar­ters Hospital Attock to know about the facili­ties being provided to indoors and outdoors patients.

Earlier on her arrival, DC Attock Ali Anan Qa­mar briefed the provin­cial minister about the site where the Mother and Child Hospital will be built.