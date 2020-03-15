ATTOCK - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ha said the incumbent government is according priority to health sector and its ample proof is 28,000 fresh recruitments for hospitals and basic health units and issuance of health cards to 50 thousand people across the province.
She made these remarks during her visit to a site in Attock where Mother and Child Hospital will be built over an area of 72 kanals at the cost of over Rs4 billion. She was accompanied by Punjab Public Accounts Committee Chairman Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, AC Jannat Hussain Nekokara, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz, Deputy Director Public Relations Shehzad Niaz Khokhar and others.
The provincial minister said that next financial year funds would be allocated for this hospital while temporarily this hospital would start functioning in a seven rooms building which would be vacated by Comsats University in a couple of months.
Dr Yasmin said: “The Mother and Child hospital will be well equipped having state of the art facilities both for mothers and their children. Remarkable progress has been made in health sector across the Punjab and now most of the public sector hospitals are well equipped.” She added that especially 98% basic health units had qualified doctors, paramedics and medicines.
The minister said that 28, 000 vacant posts in health department have been filled while remaining vacant seats are being filled gradually.
Yasmin maintained the government has issued 50 thousand health cards to people while in next phase health cards would be issued to all government employees.
She specially asked the concerned authorities to send her a report regarding THQ Hospital Pindigheb with recommendations for improvement of the hospital.
She directed the district administration to ensure all preventive measures to avoid spread of Coronavirus and ensure closure of all universities, colleges, schools, seminaries, marriage halls and not to allow any other public gathering.
The minister also visited District Headquarters Hospital Attock to know about the facilities being provided to indoors and outdoors patients.
Earlier on her arrival, DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar briefed the provincial minister about the site where the Mother and Child Hospital will be built.