Over the past couple of years, ‘international cricket’ has started paving its ways back to the local stadiums. Teams from different countries, which were previously hesitant in visiting Pakistan, have now started feeling safer while pursuing these friendly competitions. These recent developments act as proof that Pakistan is a safe place to play international cricket here.

After the unforgettable incident occurred with Sri Lankan team on March 3, 2009, Pakistan is back on a track after many years to host numerous fixtures with teams from other nations such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. One of the major turnarounds for this was the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which hosted countless extremely well-renowned cricketers and steadily gave people the realisation that Pakistan isn’t actually what it has been shown to the world, rather Pakistani people are very loving, caring and extend exemplary hospitality to their guests.

The question that arises is that how will Pakistan continue this growing trend of international cricket on its turfs? Nothing can guarantee this, however, a few actions if taken can greatly increase its chances. Some technologies should be introduced in stadiums that will aid in making the sport easily understandable and less time-consuming.

The sensors should be installed in the boundaries and bails in order to make it clear when a batsman has gotten out or has hit a boundary. An official cricket shopping store should be opened outside the stadiums, containing memorable moments of Pakistani cricketers as well as Pakistani team kits and cricket equipment. This will not only allow foreign visitors to experience the sporting success of Pakistan in the past but also be a source of revenue generation that can enable the PCB to invest in new technologies to improve the standards of their stadiums.

One of the major factors is the stadiums. If compared to other renowned stadiums in the world such as Lord’s in England; Gaddafi Stadium falls way behind that standard. The first preference would obviously be new, well-constructed and well-equipped stadiums. Since that can prove to be costly and time-consuming, however, alterations and additions can be made to our existing stadiums such as new seats, easy and accessible enter and exit points.

One of the major problems for spectators is traffic congestion. Since most of our stadiums are located in city centres, ongoing matches result in roads being blocked. Due to this blockage, countless individuals are affected. Another action, which could be implemented, is to hire a team of professionals to arrange tours and cricket fixtures between teams.

The interviews should be arranged and people should be selected from across Pakistan and even from other countries. To encourage foreign teams and spectators, the hotels should be established near such stadiums since an average series can last between a week and a month. More people will be inclined towards being a part of it if they can be guaranteed safe and comfortable living during their stay.

It is quite promising to see how Pakistan team is paying a visit to both Ireland and Netherlands and even more countries over the course of 2020. This practice should be carried on so that friendly relations may be maintained, and the teams should feel more comfortable while visiting Pakistan.