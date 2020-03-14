Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Police have recovered two children abducted a day earlier while using modern technology.

As per media reports, Naveed Ahmad, father of the victim child lodged a complaint with Khanna Pul police station that his son identified as Shah Mir, 16, along with his friend Tadeeb, 13, went missing for the last several hours and was found nowhere despite searching.

He said he has a suspicion that some unknown armed masked men abducted them.

A police team comprising DSP Sardar Ghulam Mustafa, SHO Khanna police station Mirza Muhammad Gull Faraz and SI Ghulam Mustafa while using modern technology recovered both victim child and handed over them to their parents.

Police spokesperson said that suspects will be nabbed as soon as possible to reach logical end.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.