PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Chief Minister has termed the ‘Panahgah’ (Shelter Homes) project as a pro-poor and public welfare ini­tiative of the present government and a good step towards a true welfare state.

He reiterated his commitment that the project would be implemented in the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while talking to the Focal Person for Prime Minister of Pakistan for Panah Gah (Shelter Homes) project, Naseemur Rehman who called on him here the other day and discussed with him matters related to various aspects of the initiative, including further strengthening/ up-gradation of the existing shelter homes and establish­ment of new shelter homes in the province.

Mahmood Khan assured the focal person that the provincial govern­ment would extend all out support for making the initiative a real success so that maximum deserving people of society could be facilitated.

Naseemur Rehman highly appreci­ated the role of the provincial gov­ernment for managing the shelters homes in the province in an efficient and organized manner.