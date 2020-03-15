Share:

Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore was sprayed disinfectant on Sunday to keep travelers and staff safe from the Corona virus (COVID-19).

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, the spray was sprinkled to prevent infection at all the Lahore airport offices, briefing and immigration area and lounge.

The best arrangements were being made by the government to control the spread of Corona Virus also COVID-19.

The public should also take necessary preventive measures and precautions to protect themselves from the virus, he added.