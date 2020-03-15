Share:

Lahore - Police has set up state of the art interrogation cell for investigation of high profile cases. All modern equipments in accordance with international standards have been installed in interrogation cell.

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed visited the DIG Investigation office and inspected the cell. DIG Investigation Dr. Inam Waheed, DIG Hussain Habib Imtiaz, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar and other SPs were also present.

DIG Inam Waheed briefed the CCPO that an innovative system to investigate heinous crime had been installed, a sort of ‘first’ in the history of Lahore police thanked to the vision of Inspector General Punjab Police. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed terming the establishment of modern interrogation cell as need of the hour and said that there would be full video and audio recording facility for all the investigation process.

“During the investigation of a case, the senior officer will monitor the accused without questioning from outside,” he said. For this purpose a camera and sound system have been installed in the investigation cell. “A psychologist will observe the suspect’s impression on the TV screen. A monitoring room was also built to monitor the investigation process,” said the CCPO.

High profile case investigations would be possible on modern lines, hoped the CCPO. On this occasion, a meeting of all the Divisional SPs Investigations of Lahore was also chaired by the CCPO, which reviewed the progress and challan rate of the cases. The CCPO directed the DIG Investigation to get report from concerned SP on data received on daily basis. “Circles in which the rates of challan cases are not good should be specially monitored,” urged CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed.