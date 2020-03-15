Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Govern­ment, Housing & Town Planning Syed Nasir Hus­sain Shah has said that although the situation with respect to coronavirus is in complete control and there is no need to panic, but still Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered to en­sure the availability of essential food items in case of any emergency, arising out of possible spread of the life-taking disease.

The minister said that the funds had also been allocated to deal with this kind of situation.

But, at the same time, he reiterated that so far the situation didn’t demand any urgent measure such as stockpiling food items.

Speaking to the journalists after attending a meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Saturday, Nasir said that the meeting endorsed the deci­sions taken at the meeting of all the chief minis­ters with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Provincial Minister for Information said the health advisory issued by the federal government would be followed in letter and spirit. “Besides that, he added the Sindh government has also is­sued its own health advisory,” he said.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further told journal­ists that the blood samples of all those who had reached Sukkur from Taftan had been taken for the tests. The provincial minister said that these passengers would not be allowed to leave for their homes until the authorities felt completely satis­fied with their health condition