KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday warned the Sindh government of taking to streets if it, what he alleged, continued to discriminate against people living in urban areas of the province.
Addressing a presser at the party’s makeshift head office here in Bahadurabad, Siddiqui said that 75 police officers were being transferred to Karachi from Larkana.
He termed it a conspiracy to keep deserving people of the port city from holding the main posts. “We have approached the courts and expressed our reservations on the subject in the assemblies, and now we would be compelled to take to streets. We are meeting all legal obligations, but if the situation deteriorates, the ‘corrupt and incompetent’ Sindh government will be responsible for that,” Siddiqui warned.
He further said that people living in urban areas of the province were being robbed of their due share for the last 12 years, adding that all civic departments of the city had been captured by the blue-eyed boys of the provincial government. “New ways are being adopted to loot the economic hub of the country (Karachi). All civic departments have been captured,” the MQM-P convener alleged.
Questioning the credibility of the Sindh Public Service Commission, Siddiqui said a deserving candidate could not qualify ‘since corruption and ethnic preferences have ruined the commission’.
He went on to say that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sindh government had found another way of committing corruption as another institution namely Sindh Texting Service has been established for awarding jobs to the favourites.
“Non-deserving people would be awarded jobs through the
Sindh Texting Service and they would destroy Sindh and eventually the country,” MQM-P convener said, and added, “The people of Sindh’s urban areas are still deprived of their share in government jobs and quality education system.”
“Karachiites have been reposing their confidence in the MQM-P for the last 30 years despite all difficult circumstances,” Siddiqui said.
Speaking on the coronavirus issue, Siddiqui was of the view that the provincial government had not taken any concrete step as hospitals in Karachi were not provided special funds. “No concrete measures have been taken so far, and their all their statements on the issue are merely a publicity stunt,” he concluded.
New province
Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan said after the party’s petition in the Sindh High Court against issuance of ‘fake’ domiciles, the ‘biased’ provincial government adopted many other ‘unlawful’ ways to deprive the people of urban areas of their rights. “We would approach the people as well as take to streets, if this injustice continues,” Khan said. “We would expedite our struggle for carving out a new province from Sindh. Our demand for a separate province would now receive a boost,” Khan hoped.
He said the provincial government had already converted rural areas into ‘Mohenjo-Daro’, but the MQM-P would not let the same happen with the urban areas.
The MQM-P Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jameel demanded that National Accountability Bureau should probe as 100,000 jobs were awarded while neglecting deserving people during the last two tenures in Sindh. “The federal government has already ordered inquiry into the matter and now the NAB should start probe as well,” said Kanwar