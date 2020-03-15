Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday warned the Sindh gov­ernment of taking to streets if it, what he alleged, continued to dis­criminate against people living in urban areas of the province.

Addressing a presser at the party’s makeshift head office here in Bahadurabad, Siddiqui said that 75 police officers were being transferred to Karachi from Larkana.

He termed it a conspiracy to keep deserving people of the port city from holding the main posts. “We have approached the courts and expressed our reservations on the subject in the assemblies, and now we would be compelled to take to streets. We are meet­ing all legal obligations, but if the situation deteriorates, the ‘corrupt and incompetent’ Sindh government will be responsible for that,” Siddiqui warned.

He further said that people liv­ing in urban areas of the province were being robbed of their due share for the last 12 years, add­ing that all civic departments of the city had been captured by the blue-eyed boys of the pro­vincial government. “New ways are being adopted to loot the economic hub of the country (Karachi). All civic departments have been captured,” the MQM-P convener alleged.

Questioning the credibility of the Sindh Public Service Com­mission, Siddiqui said a deserv­ing candidate could not qualify ‘since corruption and ethnic preferences have ruined the commission’.

He went on to say that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Sindh gov­ernment had found another way of committing corruption as an­other institution namely Sindh Texting Service has been estab­lished for awarding jobs to the favourites.

“Non-deserving people would be awarded jobs through the

Sindh Texting Service and they would destroy Sindh and eventu­ally the country,” MQM-P conve­ner said, and added, “The people of Sindh’s urban areas are still deprived of their share in gov­ernment jobs and quality educa­tion system.”

“Karachiites have been re­posing their confidence in the MQM-P for the last 30 years de­spite all difficult circumstanc­es,” Siddiqui said.

Speaking on the coronavirus issue, Siddiqui was of the view that the provincial government had not taken any concrete step as hospitals in Karachi were not provided special funds. “No con­crete measures have been taken so far, and their all their state­ments on the issue are merely a publicity stunt,” he concluded.

New province

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan said after the party’s petition in the Sindh High Court against issuance of ‘fake’ domi­ciles, the ‘biased’ provincial gov­ernment adopted many other ‘unlawful’ ways to deprive the people of urban areas of their rights. “We would approach the people as well as take to streets, if this injustice continues,” Khan said. “We would expedite our struggle for carving out a new province from Sindh. Our de­mand for a separate province would now receive a boost,” Khan hoped.

He said the provincial gov­ernment had already convert­ed rural areas into ‘Mohenjo-Daro’, but the MQM-P would not let the same happen with the urban areas.

The MQM-P Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jameel demand­ed that National Accountability Bureau should probe as 100,000 jobs were awarded while ne­glecting deserving people dur­ing the last two tenures in Sindh. “The federal government has already ordered inquiry into the matter and now the NAB should start probe as well,” said Kanwar