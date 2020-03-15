KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered the closure of all shrines, marriage halls and cinemas in the province while academic activities at seminaries and technical institutions would also remain suspended till April 5 due to the fear of coronavirus. He was presiding over two different meetings of the Taskforce on Coronavirus and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here at the CM House on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor to the CM on Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Sindh IGP Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, Dr Faisal of Aga Khan, representatives of WHO and others.
The chief minister said that since coronavirus had become a pandemic, therefore his government had no other option but to take drastic measures to control the situation and save the lives of our people.
“It is high time that cinemas, marriage halls/lawns and shrines were closed,” the CM said, and added, “Even we can’t allow marriage functions at clubs. People can hold marriage functions at a limited level at their homes.”
Murad, on the occasion, directed the chief secretary to notify a ban on holding such gatherings in the province. “I am sure people of this province will join me in my efforts to contain the coronavirus,” the chief minister said, and added, “As and when situation improves, we would reverse our decisions of banning social and religious gatherings.”
COMMISSIONER SUKKUR BRIEFS
Commissioner Sukkur told the meeting that 293 pilgrims in seven buses had reached Sukkur, all of whom had been taken to isolation centers where their medical checkup and other tests were being conducted.
The chief minister directed the commissioner to collect samples of all the 293 pilgrims and send these to Karachi for the tests.
Since, there are no testing facilities at Sukkur, therefore the CM ordered that his own helicopter be sent to Sukkur to airlift the samples of 293 pilgrims, who had reached there from Taftan. These samples would be tested at Aga Khan, Indus and Ojha hospitals.
The chief minister also directed the Sukkur commissioner to note down the addresses of all the pilgrims apart from other data relevant to them.
He also directed the commissioner to install TV sets in the isolation centers housing the pilgrims so that they did not feel isolated.
Murad told the commissioner that since another batch of 648 pilgrims was ready to leave Taftan for Sukkur, therefore their accommodation arrangements be made accordingly.
Murad also requested the World Health Organisation (WHO) to send their experts along with the experts of Aga Khan and Indus hospitals to Sukkur to inspect the facilities. “I am sparing my jet and it would fly you back to Karachi in a day,” the chief minister told the WHO representatives and others.