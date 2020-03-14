Share:

CHRISTCHURCH-Aliya Danzeisen rises before dawn every day to hear the news so she can prepare her school-age daughters for any harassment they may face for being Muslim.

“We don’t feel any safer,” the Muslim community leader says, reflecting on the 12 months since the Christchurch mosque attacks, in which a self-declared white supremacist killed 51 Muslims at Friday prayers.

The abuse experienced prior to the attacks on March 15 last year died down immediately after the killings, Danzeisen said, adding: “It felt the entire New Zealand population was rallying behind us.”

But she says it is now on the rise again, a year on from the killings that rattled the normally peaceful South Pacific nation, with unease among the Muslim community amid ongoing vitriol and threats.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern -- who received widespread praise for her handling of the aftermath of the massacre -- admitted Friday there was “much more” her country could do to tackle white supremacists.

Anjum Rahman, co-founder of the Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand said there was an “undercurrent or rhetoric of hate... it isn’t just our community, we see it a lot in online hate (towards) the transgender community.

“I wouldn’t say it’s specifically just us, but we’re feeling it.” women who wear headscarves were targeted “because they think we’re vulnerable and can’t fight back”, she said. Following the massacre at two mosques in the South Island city, New Zealand’s government moved swiftly.

Gun laws were tightened, Ardern launched a global campaign to have terrorist and extremist content removed online, and a judicial inquiry was established to investigate what could have been done to prevent the attacks.

Danzeisen, a former corporate lawyer in the United States who moved to New Zealand 14 years ago, said she believes the support shown to Muslims in the immediate aftermath of the shooting “surprised those in the fringe supremacist movements”.