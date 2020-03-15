Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Lahore National Accountability Bureau has written a letter to Interior ministry to place the names of former Senator Waqar and ex-Senator Ammar on Exit Control List in connection with fraud in their housing society.

Well placed sources told The Nation that Interior ministry received the NAB requested for placing the names of former Senators on country’s no fly list and started working on it. They said that the relevant section of Interior ministry would send the NAB request to Cabinet sub-committee on ECL next week for further action in this regard.

Sources in NAB said that Bureau is investigating both the brothers in Pak Arab Housing Society fraud scam. They allegedly had received money from public at large but they failed to give plots in the society to the people.

Sources mentioned that Senator Ammar sold plots to Employees Old-age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and other clients in F-block of the society but he did not complete development work of this block despite receiving money.

They said Senator Ammar Ahmed is the main accused in this case and there is possibility that Cabinet Sub-committee likely recommend to place only his name on ECL. When The Nation contacted NAB spokesperson for getting Bureau’s official point of view in this regard, he replied he was not aware about the development.

Last month, the Lahore High Court Judge Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi had dismissed the pre-arrest bail petition of former senator Ammar Ahmad Khan in same case. The counsel of Senator Ammar Ahmed said the NAB case against his client was fabricated and based on baseless allegations. He said the other accused were released on bail in the same case. He requested the court to provide relief to his client by giving extension in his bail.

A NAB prosecutor opposed the bail and argued that the petitioner was chief executive officer of Pak-Arab Society and the petitioner had failed to develop plots and hand over possession to people despite receiving money from them. He requested the court to dismiss the former Senator Ammar pre-arrest bail petition.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court dismissed the pre-arrest bail petition.