Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have thwarted an attempt of narcotics smuggling by arresting two smugglers, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. A case has been registered against the smugglers with Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar while further investigation was on, he added.

He said City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas ordered police to launch a crackdown against drug mafia in the city.

Following the instructions of CPO, Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali formed a special team tasking it to round up the smugglers of narcotics.

He said the police teamed, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar Sub Inspector (SI) Asif Sajjad, on a tip off, busted an inter-provincial gang of smugglers by arresting two drug carriers.

He said police recovered 46.5 kg Charas and more than 25 kg heroin from the possession of drug peddlers and locked them behind the bars.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP Syed Ali and SHO PS RA Bazaar SI Asif Sajjad. In a statement, CPO said police are vigilant to curb the menace of narcotics from the district.