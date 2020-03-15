Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that opposition should not do politics on corona virus and support anti-coronavirus efforts of government institutions.

Talking to various delegations led by PTI MPA Saeed Ahmed Saadi, PTI Vice President Chaudhry Ashfaq and others here at Governor House, he added.

“Tough times come in nations’ lives. Political, religious and all other parties will have to get united to defeat coronavirus.”

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government was utilizing all resources to get rid of coronavirus and all the public sector institutions were fully alert to control coronavirus. “People’s protection is responsibility of the state and the government will fulfil its responsibility at all costs,” he vowed.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that in addition to government, people from every walk of life must also play their role in creating awareness among the masses about safety measures against coronavirus, and “In Sha Allah, together we all will do away with challenge of coronavirus and people will be protected from this virus.”

He said political interference in any institution was out of question and the rule of law and constitution would be ensured at any cost, adding that from the day first, the PTI government did not believe in politics of vengeance.

The Punjab Governor said: “We are ensuring all the institutions including NAB work independently and political interference in the institutions has been eliminated. We are ensuring supremacy of the law and constitution only because it will strengthen the country and institutions.”

He said that history would never forgive the corrupt political elements, and the menace of corruption was to be rooted out to strengthen the country economically for which the government was working with all sincerity.