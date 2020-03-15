Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has issued guidelines for its employees and food industry to prevent Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) here on Saturday.

In this connection, PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that PFA had directed industry and food points to display precautionary measure posters or charts at prominent places against the COVID-19.

He said that all offices should ensure cleanliness at the workplaces, adding that as appropriate, all employees should adopt good hygiene and infection control practices.

PFA Director General requested people to avoid handshaking and touching eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands as well as clean the hands with a hand sanitizer.

He said that people should encourage respiratory etiquette, including covering coughs and sneezes with handkerchief, tissue paper or elbow which was the best way to avoid the spread of cold and flu. Irfan Memon said that people should use face-mask upon the prescription of the doctor in case of cough or flu. He directed concerned officials to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that “Prevention is the best weapon to prevent coronavirus.”

Nine food points sealed across Punjab

The Punjab Food Authority shut down nine food outlets and imposed hefty fines on numerous food business operators in a crackdown against adulterators and unhygienic eateries across Punjab.

Teams visited hundreds of food points to check quality of food, safety standards and hygiene issues.

PFA DG Khan team raided Waseem Saleem Bakers and sealed it due to using substandard oil, not having sheet on the working table, doing business without a food license and worst condition of hygiene.

Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates. The authority also sealed a karyana store in Lodhran for selling tainted spices and preserving food at foot level.

In Sargodha, the team sealed a production unit of Javed Karyana & Sweets Shop over the presence of insects and rats as well as for using substandard colours in the preparation of sweet.

In another raid, the PFA closed down Punjab Hotel due to using adulterated spices and failing to meet food safety standards. The raiding team has confiscated 15kg chilli, 210kg flour, spices and a huge quantity of expired beverages.

It shut down Khan Karyana store for selling expired beverages in Khushab. A meat safety team raided Ali Haider Beef Shop in Faisalabad and sealed it over failure to produce medical certificates, poor hygiene and the presence of washroom in the working area.

The raiding team discarded 40kg unhygienic beef after taking into custody from the spot. Allah Hu Milk Shop was closed down on selling adulterated milk.

Further, the PFA raided Abid Hussain Karyana Store in Chinniot and sealed it over neglected the previous instructions. PFA Gujarat meat safety team sealed Goga Butt Beef Shop in Gujarat for poor arrangements of sewerage, not covered meat and non-compliance of instructions.