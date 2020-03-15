Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lacked a unanimous narrative as its own members had been demanding the return of its leader Shehbaz Sharif from abroad.

“The PML-N believes in only one narrative which is ‘to conceal assets and evade NAB (National Accountability Bureau),” Dr Firdous said in a series of tweets.

Instead of sending show cause notices to its members of parliament, she said the PML-N should have served it to Shehbaz Sharif asking him to return from abroad. Referring to former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Dr Firdous said the party which pretended to be bearer of democratic norms, should have also sent notice to its leader who laid foundation of ‘Changa Manga’ politics in the past.

“The PML-N members are matchless who by securing their personal gains, have devoured the national economy, growing richer at the cost of poor public. They have also pushed the people into a ‘quagmire of loans’ by transferring money through TTs (Telegraphic Transactions),” she stressed.

The special assistant said the people got rid of the PML-N government by standing against its fascistic rule.

The special assistant said it was evident from the history that both the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples’ Party had only admitted the results of those elections in which they stood victorious. The opposition also kept on harping the split narratives, she added.

NCC devises plan with coordination of provinces to curb coronavirus

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said a unified plan had devised in a session of National Coordination Committee (NCC) with cooperation of the provinces to curb the coronavirus.

Talking to PTV, she said all stakeholders had given an effective recommendations and suggestions in the NCC meeting to cope this epidemic.

“Awareness is a best tool and solution to control the coronavirus while Information Ministry would launch a public awareness campaign to educate the people in that regard,” she added. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan advised the people not to scare from the coronavirus but combat against it and adopt precautionary measures to root out the menace from the country.

She said it was top most priority of the incumbent government to protect the lives of the masses from the coronavirus.