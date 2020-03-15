Share:

KARACHI - The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio in Sindh on Saturday confirmed one new polio case from dis­trict Naushero Feroz, taking the tally of polio cases in the province to nine, and 30 all over the country for the year, 2020.

The latest victim of the crippling disease is a four-year-old female child from UC Lalia, with the date of onset being February 23, 2020.

The child had received seven doses of Oral Po­lio Vaccine (OPV) ac­cording to parents and no IPV. However, in­vestigation is ongoing.

It is worth-mentioning here that the National EOC and Sindh EOC have started taking measures for the erad­ication of the polio from the country.

The first step was the successful December NID followed by a case response in January, while yet another cam­paign was launched in February.

97.5 percent coverage was achieved in Kara­chi during the Febru­ary campaign while 100 percent coverage was achieved overall in Sindh.

Efforts and delivery of quality campaigns over the next few months will bridge the immunity gap that will lead to significant de­crease in the intensity of virus transmission in second half of 2020.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC have urged parents to ensure im­munization of their children both in rou­tine as well as dur­ing the special cam­paigns planned for the future.

It is clear that the gap in campaigns last year has left a large immunity gap and the EOC will regularly hold cam­paigns and is work­ing around the clock to address this gap.