KARACHI - The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for polio in Sindh on Saturday confirmed one new polio case from district Naushero Feroz, taking the tally of polio cases in the province to nine, and 30 all over the country for the year, 2020.
The latest victim of the crippling disease is a four-year-old female child from UC Lalia, with the date of onset being February 23, 2020.
The child had received seven doses of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) according to parents and no IPV. However, investigation is ongoing.
It is worth-mentioning here that the National EOC and Sindh EOC have started taking measures for the eradication of the polio from the country.
The first step was the successful December NID followed by a case response in January, while yet another campaign was launched in February.
97.5 percent coverage was achieved in Karachi during the February campaign while 100 percent coverage was achieved overall in Sindh.
Efforts and delivery of quality campaigns over the next few months will bridge the immunity gap that will lead to significant decrease in the intensity of virus transmission in second half of 2020.
The National EOC and Sindh EOC have urged parents to ensure immunization of their children both in routine as well as during the special campaigns planned for the future.
It is clear that the gap in campaigns last year has left a large immunity gap and the EOC will regularly hold campaigns and is working around the clock to address this gap.