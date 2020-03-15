Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) will remain closed till April 5 and the meetings of selection boards scheduled from March 16 to 30, 2020 have been postponed.

PU spokesman said in a press statement issued here on Saturday that the university had also postponed all exams scheduled from March 16 to April 4, 2020 and new dates would be announced later. He said, however, all the teaching and non-teaching staff would attend their offices as per working hours.

PU awards four PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines. The scholars who were awarded PhD degrees included Usamah Iyyaz Billah s/o Tariq Iyyaz Billah in Commerce, Jaffar Ali s/o Khushi Muhammad in Botany, Muhammad Jawed Aslam s/o Muhammad Ashraf in Communication Studies and Mehwish sharif d/o Syed Muhammad Sharif Tirmazi in the subject of Chemistry.