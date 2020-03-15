Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, keeping in view the threat of corona and health emergency, has handed over his helicopter to the health department.

The health department can use Chief Minister’s helicopter to deal with coronavirus related issues. Medicines, equipments and medical kits could be transferred at the earliest through chief minister’s helicopter for providing medical assistance.

Helicopter could also be utilized for shifting patients. Usman Buzdar said that it would be possible to transfer patients at the earliest by helicopter to the specific hospitals for treatment and that the helicopter would facilitate medical activities.

Nothing was important than the health of people, he said and added the government would not show any laxity in the advance precautionary measures to deal with corona virus.

The helicopter was the trust of the people of Punjab and would be used for providing relief to them. Usman Buzdar said that special hospitals had already been established by the Punjab government in Lahore, Rawalpindi and DG Khan and resources had also be given to the health department , CM said.

Precautionary measures only effective way to

avoid coronavirus

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that adopting precautionary measures is the only effective way to cope with corona virus. The Punjab government has taken effective and timely measures to deal with coronavirus, says a handout issued here on Saturday.

The decision of closure of educational institutions, marriage halls and cinemas has taken in the public interest. He appealed to the people to support the government’s initiatives to cope with corona virus.

He advised that people should adopt precautionary measures as part of their daily life by following the principle of ‘prevention is better than cure.’

Government’s initiatives would yield positive results for dealing with coronavirus through public cooperation. He said that every sector would have to play its due role for the eradication of coronavirus.

The government would continue taking steps in the future as well for protecting the people, the Chief Minister added.

– Govt taking measures to ensure consumers’ rights

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that safeguarding the rights of consumers is among priorities of the present government and all possible measures are being taken in that regard.

In his message on the occasion of World Consumers’ Rights Day being observed on March 15, he said the government would ensure provision of genuine rights to people.

Consumers Protection Act had been enforced throughout the province and thousands of consumers were getting benefit from it whereas consumer courts had been constituted under the Consumer Protection Act. He said, consumers should also get awareness about their rights and duties.

– announces two months remission to prisoners

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced two moths remission in sentences of prisoners in the province.

The provincial government had taken the step with regard to prevention from coronavirus, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar said the decision would result in release of hundreds of prisoners as the Punjab government would take every step which could help in dealing with coronavirus spread.