Share:

Rawalpindi - The Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Saturday distributed 1,000 plants among public at N-5, Mandra Toll Plaza under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman told the people that the step to distribute plants is being done following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan Clean and Green. He said since the beginning of campaign, RDA has planned to distribute plants among various departments, organisations as well as among people.

The purpose of distributing plant among public/people is to create awareness among them about the importance of making Pakistan Clean and Green.

It would create good and healthy atmosphere in the respective areas and would result in improving hygienic condition as well. Plants would have good impact on weather particularly during summer seasons.