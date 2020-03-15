Share:

KHYBER - The number of polio positive cases swelled to 13 in tribal district Khyber as seven new polio cases including three from Bara and two each from Jamrud and Landi Kotal tehsils were detected on Saturday.

District Health Officer Khyber Dr Tariq Hayat while confirming the cases said that all seven children had been declared polio infected after their stools and other necessary tests were conducted in National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad.

He said that victims had got type two polio. The three polio victims of tehsil Bara were identified as Laiba (20-month-old), Romaisa 10 month-old, and Uzair 13 month-old. Similarly, in Landi Kotal a 33-month-old Fareeha daughter of Kashif of Sultan Khel and Rabiullah son of Zafran resident of Torawella were also found polio positive.

A 17-month-old Muhammad Anas and 22-months-old Marwa daughter were detected with polio disease in Jamrud.

It was revealed that the anti-polio drops had been administered to half of the victims. So far, 29 cases of type 1 and 25 of type two cases have been identified in the country this year.