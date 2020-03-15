Share:

Significant strides are being taken to end the war in Afghanistan. Pakistan has played a very crucial role in the peacebuilding process by not only defeating extremism within our own borders but also facilitating the process to end the extremism in Afghanistan. The recent talks with the Taliban, due to the cooperation of Pakistan, have also mended fences with the United States of America (USA), a country adamant a few months ago on pushing India’s narrative against Pakistan - one of providing a safe haven to terrorists. The recent Afghan deal reiterates Pakistan’s own need and commitment to stability and growth in the region. Pakistan and the USA are both in contact with the Taliban to ensure that the treaty is followed through, however, a recent attack on the Afghan leader Abdullah Abdullah have pointed out that several factions are still interested in keeping the differences alive in such an anarchical situation.

For this, all three parties need to continuously establish communication and contact to ensure that no miscommunication occurs in the process. The volatility of Afghanistan has cost the state several years of uncertainty and insecurity, along with an influx into neighbouring countries as well. Any efforts by state or non-state political actors to destabilise the situation should be met with a strong response. A time where a cease-fire will provide the groundwork for a safe and secure Afghanistan, intra-dialogue in Afghanistan is necessary to establish a functional government, as reiterated by Pakistan as well in a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Aisha Farooqui. Pakistan’s role in the process will also change the domestic narrative against the country in Afghanistan, helping establish friendlier ties between the two nations. For this purpose, Pakistan must ensure that it leaves no stone unturned for the success of the peace deal .