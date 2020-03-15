Share:

LAHORE (PR): Telenor Pakistan, country’s leading telecom and digital services provider, marked 15 years of its operations in Pakistan through successful trial of 5G. During a ceremony at the company’s 345 campus, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan & Head of Telenor’s Emerging Asia Cluster, along with Khurrum Ashfaque, Deputy CEO & Chief Technology Officer, briefed the media on Telenor Pakistan’s successful operations as the leader in innovation and digital transformation, shared future plans and showcased 5G use cases. In a ground-breaking development, Telenor Pakistan executed the most comprehensive 5G trial setup in Pakistan. It involved multiple suppliers, and established the fastest cellular 5G test data connection in the country, achieving connectivity speeds greater than 1.5Gbps. In addition to the speed demonstration, Telenor Pakistan showcased relevant 5G use-cases including a virtual reality-based classroom for remote education enablement and ultra-HD, 4K live video coverage using a drone-cam. This highlights the ability to enable potent opportunities for society, extend network capacities to support future technologies, allow substantial increase in the number of connected devices and ensure new business models.