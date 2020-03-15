Share:

HAFIZABAD-While announcing the judgment in the well-known murder case of Additional District Public Prosecutor (ADPP) Naila Amjad, local Model Court, headed by Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Jameel, has convicted the victim’s husband Mohammad Zaman Shabbir Awan, cousin Rizwan Muzaffar and Javed AKA Jaido and sentenced them to death with fine of Rs two lakh each.

In case of default in payment of fine, the convicts shall have to undergo six months R.I. each. However, two other accused Ali Raza and Tahir Baggo were acquitted by the court due to doubt.

According to prosecution, the main accused Zaman had strained relations with his wife Naila and he had hatched conspiracy to get rid of her by associating his four accomplices.

They shot her dead when she was coming out of her residence at Kassoki Road, Hafizabad last year. All the five accused were arrested by the local police.