LAHORE (PR): “Led by a group of international entrepreneurs and engineers working in the UAE, ToTok is an independent commercial entity that remains fully committed to protecting our user privacy and security. All ToTok user data is strongly encrypted and all transmission channels are fully protected. ToTok uses the same privacy and security technologies as some of the world’s leading messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger. In fact, ToTok asks its users for access to less of their data than WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal”. This official statement was issued by ToTok.