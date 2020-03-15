Share:

ISLAMABAD (APP): The trend of opening new cafes and restaurants in federal capital attracted a large number of people of twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to citizens, ”It was a healthy activity for our family and children to hangout at new places to enjoy variety of food including flavoured coffees, teas and continental”. A resident of G-11 Salman Ahmed said, “He had a chance to celebrate a special day with his family at a new cafe which was recently opened at posh area where they enjoyed savvy food and the serving was also commendable.”

Another citizen Hiba Khan said, “Its was good to have new openings of cafes and restaurants in capital after Karachi and Lahore as in past such places were more popular at Lahore and Karachi.”

When contacted with Manager Imran Ahmed of a renowned cafe, he said, “We have a positive response of people and large number of people visited with their family and friends to enjoy the ambiance and food quality.”

Adding that he said, “We have very tough competition with many cafes and restaurants as people prefer hygienic food and civilized serving.” He said they also offered special discounts for citizens who have a special card to be benefited from discounted packages.

Sajal Ali changes her name on Instagram after tying the knot with Ahad Raza Mir

KARACHI (Agencies): Hours after tying the knot with Ahad Raza Mir, actress Sajal Ali on Saturday changed her Instagram name to Sajal Ahad Mir.

Sajal is followed by 5 million people on the photo and video sharing app. The actress also used Instagram to share her wedding day picture with Ahad to declare that they are finally man and wife. The couple married in a ceremony that was held in the United Arab Emirates.

Hollywood Could Take $20 billion hit from coronavirus impact

LOS ANGELES (LA): The London premiere of Mulan had just wrapped when the film’s director Niki Caro received the call everyone was anticipating. Executives in Los Angeles had made the decision to pull the Disney tentpole and were about to make the announcement, scuttling plans for a European junket that had just kicked off.

The move didn’t come as a surprise.

After all, less than a day before, President Donald Trump announced a new ban on most travel from Europe, aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. That travel ban torpedoed any plans to promote the $200 million film in the lucrative European market. And with 70,000 theaters still shuttered in China and U.S. cinemas looking iffier by the minute, Disney had no alternative.

The dust is far from settling on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But early estimates indicate that the blow will be unlike anything Hollywood has experienced before and losses will well eclipse the eleven-figure mark, even if conditions remain the same instead of taking a turn for the worse.

As it stands now, the global box office has already taken a coronavirus hit of at least $7 billion. If the remainder of March, April and May are included, lost revenue would climb another $10 billion, making a total loss of approximately $17 billion. And if the crisis continues beyond May, all bets are off.

But taking wide-release films off the schedule also doesn’t come cheap. MGM pushed the upcoming James Bond outing No Time to Die to November, a move that will likely cost $30 million to $50 million considering that ad buys are made in advance and make-goods are not a given as several studios are in the same boat, having pulled ads at the last minute. A Quiet Place II’s abrupt cancellation eight days before release will cost Paramount some $30 million (unlike with Mulan, A Quiet Place II director John Krasinski and the producers were involved in the decision-making process to hold off on releasing the film until the global pandemic has subsided).