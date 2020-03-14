Share:

Rawalpindi-Two females including a doctor with visible symptoms of COVID-19 were transported to Benazir Bhutto Hospital from different parts of city, on Saturday.

The doctors took the samples of the suspected patients for medical examination. However, the female doctor and the other lady were declared as corona negative patients and sent to home by the doctors, according to details.

According to details, a suspected coronavirus female patient Razia, 50, was taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kallar Syedan from Mohala Ghousia by the family with symptoms of flu, cough and fever.

The doctors in THQ referred the patient to BBH for further medical tests. A team of Rescue 1122 shifted the suspected patient to BBH. The doctors in BBH tested the patient negative and sent her home.

According to family members, the woman had returned from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah a couple of days ago.

Similarly, a female doctor working in District Headquarter Hospital Raja Bazaar was brought to BBH with symptoms of fever and flu.

The doctors tested the patient and declared negative with Coronavirus.

A senior health expert, working in BBH, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said the female doctor was not infected with coronavirus but suffering with fever and flu.

“We have medicated her and sent home,” he said.

Mass gatherings at public places banned in Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi banned all the mass gatherings at public places across the district in a bid to avoid spread of coronavirus.

A notification in this regard has also been issued here on Saturday.

According to notification No GHC/1389 dated 14/3/2020, “In the wake of coronavirus emergency, all permissions/approvals regarding all kinds of public gatherings are hereby cancelled.

This includes religious ceremonies as such Majalis, Naatia Mehfils, Urs, Sallana Jalsa, conferences etc and other activities in cinema halls and theatres, Jashan-e-Baharan, sports activities and ceremonies in marriage halls/banquet halls and marquees.”

Earlier, the government had also closed all the educational institutions across the district.