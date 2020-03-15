Share:

DI KHAN - Two persons were killed and one injure when two ri­val groups opened fire each other in village Budh within limits of Saddar Police Station on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Abid was killed and another in­jured when they were attacked by their rivals. Abid also retaliated the fire that killed of Khan Zaman of the other rival group on the spot.

Culprits managed to escape from the scene. Reason behind the kill­ing was stated to be an old enmity. Police has registered cases and started conducting raids to arrest killers.