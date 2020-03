Share:

LAHORE - Three unknown persons attacked a young man named Syed Hassan Raza Mashhadi s/o Syed Gulzar Mashhadi a resident of DHA, thrashed him badly and threatened to take his life near Islamia Park Lytton Road while returning from his court hearing. The assailants fled on a black car with Applied For number plates. Syed Hassan Raza Mashhadi believes his life is in danger due to a personal enmity.