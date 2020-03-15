Share:

ISLAMABAD - A United States-returned novel coronvirus (COVID-19) patient who was admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences is said to be in critical condition as medical team is struggling to save her life.

PIMS spokesperson Dr Waseem Khawaja on Saturday told The Nation that that a female patient admitted in COVID-19 isolation ward is critical and was put on ventilator.

He said that she is the only patient who was put on ventilator and medical team headed by Dr Naseem was trying for her early recovery. He also said that the patient is resident of a private society and reached Pakistan from US few days back.

Dr Waseem said that health authorities have put her13 contacts including the ambulance driver in quarantine. He also said that it is suspected that the patient also visited a private hospital of the housing society before was shifted to PIMS on COVID-19 suspicion.

PIMS spokesperson also said that five COVID-19 confirmed patients are admitted in PIMS isolation ward and rest of four is better and recovering. He also said that five more suspects were also brought to PIMS today. Dr. Waseem Khawaja said that since the establishment of COVID-19 isolation ward nearly 500 people visited for COVID-19 tests and majority of them were negative.

Meanwhile the situation report of last 24 hours issued by National Institute of Health (NIH) said that three confirmed COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospitals after their recovery from the disease.

All discharged patients discharged from hospital were from Sindh. It said that 28 total cases included three from federal capital, 13 from Sindh from Baluchistan and 03 from Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Report also added that two cases admitted in PIMS were also from GB. NIH reporting on the risk assessment said that current impact of the disease in Pakistan is moderate, while it has started the trainings and assessments in Skardu and Railway General Hospital in last 24 hours.

The NIH report said that in Baluchistan 199 newly arrived individuals were screened and quarantined at Taftan border during the last 24 hours while 15 staff was trained in Quetta.

About Punjab, the report said that training of police line staff Lahore was conducted and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) team under the lead of Director Public Health, DGHS office mobilized for DI Khan to facilitate district administration and health authorities for quarantine, isolation and protocol.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) the report said that Chest Disease General Hospital, Hill Chamankot and new City hospital Mirpur (bed capacity 50 each) have been designated and back-up hospitals for management of any suspected cases reported.

Isolation rooms/wards have been established in AIMS, SKBZ Hospital /CMH Muzaffarabad and Rawlakot.

The report said that in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) seven isolation hospitals established with 46 rooms while 96 isolation rooms established in other hospitals including CMHs and other private hospitals. It added that total 137 isolation rooms are available.