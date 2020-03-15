Share:

PESHAWAR - The district administration here Saturday directed closure of all wedding and banquette halls situated in the limits of Town-I to stop spread of coronavirus.

The district adminis­tration has issued no­tices to banquette halls’ owners to close their premises for gathering and functions. The own­ers were also warned of strict actions with the directives of the district administration were ignored. The step has been taken in the light of decision taken by the provincial government to stop spread of coro­navirus.