Share:

NAB came back to the national scene with a bang in 2017. The Supreme Court asked NAB to file three references against Nawaz Sharif and family as a result of Panama Case. Few months after this Justice Javaid Iqbal was appointed as Chairman NAB. From this point on, NAB started an unpreceded Accountability spree. Politicians like Asif Ali Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khursheed Shah were arrested. Even Nawaz Sharif, who was serving his sentence in jail, was arrested from prison. Influential bureaucrats like Fawad Hassan Fawad, Ahad Cheema and Salman Ghani were taken into custody. Prominent businessmen including Mian Mansha, Hussain Dawood, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, and Iqbal Z Ahmed were asked to furnish appearance before NAB. NAB opened inquiries and investigations in all mega projects including Metro Bus, Ashiana, LNG, Saaf Pani Company, Sahiwal Coal Project, etc. and went into affairs of all big government entities like OGDC, PEPCO, SECP, PSM, NEPRA, etc.

Additionally, NAB extended its domain to tax frauds, shares and securities fraud, fake accounts and money laundering. No one, including private businesses, private banks, private power projects and sugar mills was beyond the scope of NAB. It was as if the sun never sets on the jurisdiction of NAB. Every week NAB would issue a press release telling about all the new inquiries, and investigation NAB has its hands on. The contents of the press release would leave the reader in awe on the efficiency and performance of the Bureau. However, such an outstanding efficiency cannot be maintained for long.

Courts started allowing bails to those arrested by NAB on the grounds that either there was no material available against them on record or after months or years NAB made no progress in trial. Many politicians, bureaucrats, officials and businessmen got bails, and the bail applications of rest are pending before superior courts. Those who could not fit in got their bails accepted on medical grounds. As a result, Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail and Fawad Hassan Fawad are all out on bail.

Besides, bureaucrats met the Prime Minister and a top government official. They cried regarding the arbitrary powers of the NAB with regards to arrest. Senior businessmen also went whining to the Prime Minister and Army Chief against actions and powers of NAB. These meetings were fruitful as activities of NAB against these classes slowed down.

Next hit to the unfettered power of NAB came through an ordinance. It mandated that in cases of assets beyond means, the properties would be valued either at DC rate or FBR rate and no evidence to the contrary would be led. This means that all those facing trials of assets beyond means would greatly benefit. Now they would only have to explain their income to the extent of buying a property at DC rate. Under the said ordinance, they will not reveal their income as per the actual price, which is usually a lot higher than the DC rate. This is likely to result in a large number of acquittals.

Moreover, tax matters; acts done in good faith by public officials and matters concerning private persons were taken out from NAB jurisdiction. Allegations of misuse of authority could now only be pursued if there is collaborative evidence of pecuniary gain. This ordinance was drafted in a way that it could be applied retrospectively to the cases already pending before courts without explicitly stating it. Taking advantage of this, Raja Pervaiz Asharaf moved an application for acquittal and was acquitted from an offence of misuse of authority on the basis of this ordinance. Similar applications from all politicians and bearcats in matters of abuse of power are to follow. It is not difficult to foresee a large number of acquittals in allegation of misuse of authority if this ordinance gets approval of the Parliament.

As if this was not enough, the Supreme Court took on the performance of NAB with an iron hand in multiple cases. In December 2019, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, while deciding bail petitions in Ashiana case, observed that NAB has no ability to perform and they keep people behind bars for years without bringing any evidence against them. He also said that the instant case was also one of quashing and judges were surprised why accused had not moved an application for acquittal.

Similarly, in January 2020, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that NAB was made to improve Pakistan. Yet, currently, it was the biggest hurdle in the improvement of Pakistan. NAB takes three years to end a case that should ordinarily take 30 days. Supreme Court also raised the question as to what sort of a system of accountability is going on and declared NAB to be an institute of exploitation. On February 13, Chief Justice Gulzar observed that accountability was neither a priority of the incumbent government nor was the priority of NAB. Investigation officers and prosecutors of NAB are incompetent. NAB makes 200 witnesses in a case where there should be four witnesses. This makes more room for contradictions in evidence, thereby creating the benefit of the doubt, which only results in acquittal of the accused.

All these developments point out in one direction only; constant decline in powers of NAB, be that for the promulgation of an ordinance, accused being released by Courts because of NAB’s inability to bring any evidence against them in time or NAB’s unique way of proceeding in a case coming under the observant eyes of courts as a recipe of failure. If the ordinance gets approval of the Parliament and becomes an Act, courts continue to scrutinise NAB, and NAB fails to improve its performance, one can easily predict NAB becoming dormant in the near future.

Muhammad Adil Chattha