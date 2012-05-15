

SARGODHA - A man gunned down his daughter in the name of honour here at Rajkot locality in the remit of Miani Police.

As per detail, 22-year-old Kishwar Mobeen, daughter of Anwar, a resident of H Rajkot, Miani was married off to a relative namely Rifaqat of Miana Gondal District Mandi Bahauddin sometime ago. Meanwhile, she developed extra-marital affair with a neighbour. Due to which the couple developed differences and she went to her parents’ house where her father allegedly gunned her down. According to preliminary investigation the man father killed his daughter to ‘preserve honour.’ –Reporter