LOS ANGELES: Christina Aguilera is returning to 'The Voice' USA. The pop diva will reclaim her judge's chair on the next season of the singing contest, ousting current mentor Shakira. A source said that former panellist Christina - who left the show in 2012 after three seasons to promote her latest album 'LOTUS' - is expected to return this autumn after signing a deal worth a rumoured $17m. It is as yet unclear whether Cee Lo Green, who also departed last year, will be returning alongside Christina or whether his popular replacement, Usher, will stay on.–GN
Aguilera returning to Voice
