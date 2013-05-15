



MIRPUR (AJK)

Renowned Kashmiri nationalist leader and Chairman of All Parties National Alliance (APNA) Sardar Arif Shahid was laid to rest in ancestral village Kooyan in Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday.

His party - the Jammu & Kashmir National Liberation Conference has announced three-day mourning across the AJK to condole the sad demise of the nationalist Kashmiri leader.

He was reportedly assassinated by unknown gunmen in an ambush when he was proceeding to his residence in Islamabad the other night.

Meanwhile, the activists of various Kashmiri nationalist parties thronged the streets in various parts of AJK including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot on Tuesday to protest and condemn what they called, the gruesome murder of Shahid. “Hundreds of people representing diverse segments of civil society from across AJK mostly the workers of Kashmiri nationalist groups attended the funeral of Sardar Afsar Shahid in Rawalakot Tuesday afternoon where he was later laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in native village Kooyaan. Prominent among those who attended the funeral included Gen (r) Nadir Hassan Mirza from Gilgit /Baltistan, Secretary General of the J&K national Liberation Conference Shaukat Maqbool Butt, Adviser to AJK President Sardar Abid Hussain and others.

Meanwhile, the activists of various Kashmiri nationalist parties took to the streets to protest against the murder.

In Mirpur, a large number of the workers of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Conference, J&K Plebiscite Front, Jammu Kashmir National Awami Party, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, J&K National Students Federation staged protest demonstration at central Shaheed Chowk against the killing of Sardar Arif Shahid.