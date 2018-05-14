Share:

LOS ANGELES-Rachel Weisz sees acting as a ‘kind of escapism’. The ‘Disobedience’ star admits her chosen career gives her an escape from who she is. She told CBS’ Sunday Morning: ‘’I think acting is a kind of escapism from who you are.’’

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old actress wants to ‘’take more risks’’ in her career.

She shared: ‘’I don’t really feel that risky. I feel I have got to be more risky. I’ve decided now I intend to take more risks.’’

In her most recent movie, Rachel was involved in an on-screen lesbian relationship and says the experience of sharing intimate scenes with another woman was ‘’lovely’’. She explained: ‘’I’m always spending time with men in fictions, so for me it was just really unusual and lovely. As a woman, you’re often the object of the man’s desire, or he’s the object of yours, but I felt like there was something just so different about the female gaze.’’

And her co-star Rachel McAdams, 39, also admitted it was a completely different experience for her. She added: ‘’Energetically, it was very different. We had great communication, and there was a very vulnerable, open, gentle, intelligent feeling to everything. We talked about the safety of it as well, doing a love scene. That was a very different love scene than I’ve ever done before, and it was the most kind of raw and vulnerable love-making scene I’ve ever done. And yet at the same time, I felt incredibly safe and cared for and free to explore.’’