islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has adopted a comprehensive strategy to further strengthen its 44 regional offices across the country to ensure quality education and to provide best possible academic services to the students.

A regular training process has been undertaken to upgrade professional capability of the relevant staff, a press release said on Monday.

The regional offices were activated to increase students’ enrollment in various programs and strengthen the University’s role as a research-based organization.