LAHORE - Ajoka Theatre is organizing a memorial reference for its founder Madeeha Gauhar at Alhamra on Tuesday (today).

Leading theatre activists, writers and intellectuals from India, including Kewil Dhaliwaal, Mazhar Hussain, Sahib Singh, Neelam Man Singh, Bibi Harjinder Kaur, Ramesh Yadav and Parminder Singh will participate in the reference titled ‘Celebrating Madeeha’.

The event will feature various tributes from local and international theatre communities for Madeeha’s passion, progressive mindset and extraordinary achievements

The reference will start with a documentary screening about the artistic journey of Madeeha Gauhar, highlighting motive behind the inception of Ajoka. Personalities from different walks of life including I A Rehman, Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Hussain Naqi, Kamran Lashri , Hassan Amir Shah , Naeem Tahir, Rubina Sehgal, Captain Atta, Farrukh Goindi and civil society activists will speak about the contribution made by Madeeha Gauhar in her professional journey.

Theatre activists from different countries including USA including Dr. Fauzia Afzal Khan, Zeba Haider, Sadia Delhvi, Raza Roomi and Elizbeth Lynch from UK have sent exclusive messages about their association with Madeeha Gauhar which would also be read out in the tribute program.