Share:



A man wearing a mask with the face of Argentina's Minister of the Treasury Nicolas Dujovne (C) demonstrates against the rise of public services fares and the government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Buenos Aires



A person demonstrates against the rise of public services fares and the government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Buenos Aires



A person demonstrates against the rise of public services fares and the government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Buenos Aires



A person demonstrates against the rise of public services fares and the government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Buenos Aires