Share:

Islamabad:- Assemblies may be dissolved in 48 hours, well-informed sources said late on Monday. They said that two new names have been added to the list of candidates for the slot of interim PM. They are Pakistan's permanent ambassador to United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi and former ECP secretary Ishtiaq Ahmad. They added that government and opposition are likely to develop consensus on a single name soon. A source said that Maleeha had reached Islamabad. However, these reports could not be verified from independent sources.–Special Report