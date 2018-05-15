Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government Monday presented a Rs352.3 billion budget with heavy reliance on federal transfers.

Financial adviser Ruqia Hashmi presented the budget for 2018-19 fiscal year in the provincial assembly. According to the budget speech, Rs264.04 billion have been allocated for non-development expenditures. The province allocated Rs88.3 billion for development expenditures.

In her budget speech, she said that deficit of more than Rs61.7 billion has been shown in the budget. She said that the province would meet the deficit from its own resources.

Hashmi said the province will receive Rs290.29 billion through the federal transfers. Further, the government increased the pay and pension by 10 per cent. In the next year, more than 8,000 new jobs will be created, it was announced.

She added that Rs27.9 billion have been allocated in the budget for over a 1,231 ongoing developmental projects included in the Public Sector Developmental Programmes (PSDP).

Similarly, 1,432 new schemes have been included in the PSDP and for this purpose, 67.1 billion rupees have been allocated. She said that Rs264.04 billion have been allocated for non-developmental expenditures while Rs88.3 billion have been earmarked for developmental expenditures. She said the government is trying its level best to improve law and order situation in the province and to provide modern facilities to law enforcement personnel. For this purpose, Rs34 billion have been allocated in the budget.

She added that Rs19.4 billion have been allocated for promotion of health sector, Rs43.9 billion for education and Rs8.7 billion for agriculture sector. She said Rs877 million will be spent on subsidy on wheat.

Rukiya further said that livestock and dairy products are the main source of livelihood of farmers in rural areas. Therefore, an amount of 4 billion rupees has been allocated for promotion of this sector in Balochistan. She further said that the government is trying to provide job opportunities in the province and for this purpose, more than 8,000 job opportunities would be created for educated youth during new financial year.

Earlier, the budget was formally approved by Balochistan Cabinet. During the meeting, cabinet decided the budget would be people-friendly with maximum relief for the public. The meeting approved sale of wheat stock available with the food department under the open market policy so that the stock could be saved from wastage.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who presided over the meeting, said the government was trying to provide maximum relief to people by allocating sufficient funds to the education and health sectors.

The budget session began half an hour late. Speaker Raheela Durrani presided over the session. The budget was scheduled to be announced last week but Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti had sought more time to present a “comprehensive budget”. He further said the provincial government intended to present a comprehensive budget and that’s the reason behind the delay in its presentation.

Sarfraz denied that there were any disagreements between the stakeholders that led to the postponement. The delay had drawn opposition parties ire, who said it had created an impression as if the public representatives couldn’t come up with the budget in time.