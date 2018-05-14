Share:

NZ PM reveals maternity

leave arrangements

WELLINGTON (AFP): New Zealand’s pregnant Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday revealed her government’s plans for running the country after she gives birth and takes six weeks maternity leave. Ardern, 37, said she will continue working as close as possible to her due date of June 17 and then hand over power to her deputy Winston Peters. As acting prime minister Peters will look after the day-to-day running of government, although Ardern said she will be consulted on significant issues.

“I’ll still be receiving cabinet papers so I imagine it will be dialogue both ways,” she told reporters. “I may from time to time call the acting prime minister and he may at times chose to call me.” Ardern, whose centre-left government won office late last year, will be the first New Zealand leader to give birth while in office, and only the second in the world. Pakistan’s former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had her second child while in office in 1990 but resumed work almost immediately. Asked how it felt to be the world’s first elected leader to take maternity leave, Ardern responded: “Ask me after I give birth.” She said the power-sharing arrangement with Peters was the same as that currently used when she is out of the country on official duties, “only slightly longer”.

“Broadly speaking, the deputy prime minister will exercise the function and powers of the prime minister in consultation with me if appropriate,” she said.

On the campaign trail, Ardern had pushed back against questions about whether she intended to start a family, saying pregnancy should not affect a woman’s career opportunities.

After the announcement that she was expecting a child, she said it would not impact her ability to do her job, telling reporters: “I’m pregnant, not incapacitated.”

China plane makes emergency landing after cockpit window breaks

BEIJING (AFP): A plane carrying 128 people made an emergency landing in southwest China on Monday after a cockpit window broke at 32,000 feet, sucking the co-pilot partly out of the aircraft, authorities and the pilot said. The Airbus A319 of Sichuan Airlines was bound for Lhasa in Tibet from the southwestern city of Chongqing when the drama began. The flight was diverted to Chengdu in Sichuan province. “The windshield burst suddenly and a loud noise was heard, and when I looked to the side, I saw that the co-pilot was already halfway out of the window.

Indian exam women have

sleeves cut to stop cheating

NEW DELHI (AFP): An Indian college has been banned from conducting examinations after it cut off the sleeves of women candidates for nursing tests to prevent cheating, officials said Monday. Video shown on Indian TV showed staff at the school using scissors and razor blades to slash the women’s sleeves before allowing them into the exam building on Sunday.

Many of the women can be seen carrying the ripped-off sleeves into the exam hall as dozens of police stand guard outside in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar state.

The act sparked protests outside other exam centres and a torrent of complaints on social media.

District education officer Lalan Prasad Singh said the sleeves were cut to protect the candidates but added that a probe has been launched to find who was responsible.

“The school has been barred from holding exams,” he told reporters when confronted over the outcry.

The eastern state is notorious for exam trickery and reports of mass cheating regularly make headlines.

Nearly 1,000 students were expelled by the Bihar state government in February for cheating in school exams.

In February 2016 army candidates sat in their underwear to take a written exam during a recruitment day in Muzaffarpur.

Authorities have already barred students from wearing shoes in exams, to make it more difficult to smuggle in paper.

In the past hundreds of parents have been arrested for helping their offspring. Some used ladders to pass notes with answers to questions into exam halls.

In 2016 three top high school students were arrested after they failed on television to answer simple questions in a subject which they had already passed.

An investigation found they had paid bribes to cheat in the exams.

Other states also have a problem. One woman candidate for a medical college exam in Kerala claimed last year she was forced to take off her bra before entering an exam hall.